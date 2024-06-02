Guerrero will start at third base and bat third in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

According to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Guerrero has been taking grounders at third base in workouts all season, but he was believed to be more of an emergency option at the position after he had seen the bulk of his starts at first base or designated hitter over the past four-plus seasons. Regular third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa is healthy, however, and will get the start at second base Sunday, so Guerrero's inclusion at the hot corner could signal that the Blue Jays may be willing to give him more regular work at the position moving forward. Guerrero will be starting at third base Sunday for the first time since Sept. 27, 2019, with all four innings that he's played at the position since then coming as a replacement for a starter during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.