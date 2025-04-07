Guerrero and the Blue Jays agreed on a 14-year, $500 million contract extension Sunday, pending a physical, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Guerrero will officially stick around Toronto for many years to come, inking a rather lucrative deal to remain with the Blue Jays through the 2039 campaign. The first baseman has produced a career .288/.363/.499 slash line with 160 home runs over six-plus seasons with the team, certainly earning his new contract, which is the third-largest in MLB history. Guerrero is batting .256 with three doubles, four RBI and three runs scored over 39 at-bats in 10 games this season and he may have a little extra pep in his step for the foreseeable future.
