Guerrero went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 14-11 defeat to the Tigers.

Guerrero stayed hot Sunday, recording his fifth multi-hit game over his last 10 contests. During that span, Guerrero is batting a torrid .410 with six RBI and seven runs scored. The 25-year-old has recovered from his slow start to the season as his average now sits above .300 on the year.