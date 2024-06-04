Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Orioles.

The 25-year-old crushed a Grayson Rodriguez slider in the fourth inning, sending it over the fence in straightaway center field with an exit velocity of 109.2 mph. Guerrero is beginning to flash a little more power -- over his last 11 games, he has three doubles and two of his six homers on the year -- but he's been making plenty of hard contact, slashing .367/.452/.495 since the beginning of May with 16 RBI and 16 runs in 28 contests.