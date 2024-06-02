Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Pirates.

The first baseman continues to make consistent hard contact. Guerrero hasn't gone two straight games without a hit since late April, and over his last 30 contests he's slashing .368/.452/.479. He's still not providing the power expected of him and has just seven doubles and two homers during that stretch, and while he's in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity at 94.2 mph and 99th percentile in hard-hit rate this season, an average launch angle of 6.1 degrees -- down from 10.5 degrees last year -- is limiting his fantasy production.