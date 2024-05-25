Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Friday's loss to the Tigers.
It's the fourth time in the last seven games that Guerrero has banged out multiple hits. The first baseman has put a sluggish start to the season behind him, and over the last month he's slashing .382/.455/.517 in 23 games with two homers, a steal, 13 runs and 14 RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Double, homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Four hits in comeback win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Launches third homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: RBI double in win•