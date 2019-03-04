Guerrero went 1-for-3 with his second double of the spring in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Getting the start at third base and hitting fifth, the phenom nearly put the ball out of the park with an easy one-handed swing that lit up social media. On the other hand, Rob Longley of The Toronto Sun reports that the Jays are now listing Vladito's weight at 250 pounds, and improving his fitness level is likely to be the focus of their organizational plan for him this season, as well as their PR efforts to justify not having him on the Opening Day roster. Whenever Guerrero makes his big-league debut, expect plenty more hitting highlights to follow.