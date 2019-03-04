Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Goes viral with one-handed swing
Guerrero went 1-for-3 with his second double of the spring in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Getting the start at third base and hitting fifth, the phenom nearly put the ball out of the park with an easy one-handed swing that lit up social media. On the other hand, Rob Longley of The Toronto Sun reports that the Jays are now listing Vladito's weight at 250 pounds, and improving his fitness level is likely to be the focus of their organizational plan for him this season, as well as their PR efforts to justify not having him on the Opening Day roster. Whenever Guerrero makes his big-league debut, expect plenty more hitting highlights to follow.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets first hit of spring•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Nearly certain to start at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Gets spring training invite•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Leaves Fall League for family matter•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Won't receive promotion•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Hits first Triple-A homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...