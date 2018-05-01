Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk and two runs for Double-A New Hampshire in its 7-2 win over Reading on Monday.

After setting the Midwest and Florida State Leagues ablaze as an 18-year-old in 2017, Guerrero entered the season as a clear top-five prospect in all of baseball due to his unmatched hit and power tools. Based on how Guerrero has performed since moving to New Hampshire this season, it appears safe to conclude that he'll be a consensus No. 1 for all prospect hounds once Ronald Acuna and Shohei Ohtani log enough at-bats and innings, respectively, in the majors to exhaust their eligibility. Guerrero has raised his long-term ceiling to even more ridiculous heights by supplying a 1.024 OPS and posting a 10:10 BB:K in 96 plate appearances at Double-A. The third baseman already looks like he might be capable of holding his own in the majors, but a promotion to the Blue Jays in 2018 may be contingent on the team staying in the thick of postseason contention.