Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Maintaining dominant form at Double-A
Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a triple, walk and two runs for Double-A New Hampshire in its 7-2 win over Reading on Monday.
After setting the Midwest and Florida State Leagues ablaze as an 18-year-old in 2017, Guerrero entered the season as a clear top-five prospect in all of baseball due to his unmatched hit and power tools. Based on how Guerrero has performed since moving to New Hampshire this season, it appears safe to conclude that he'll be a consensus No. 1 for all prospect hounds once Ronald Acuna and Shohei Ohtani log enough at-bats and innings, respectively, in the majors to exhaust their eligibility. Guerrero has raised his long-term ceiling to even more ridiculous heights by supplying a 1.024 OPS and posting a 10:10 BB:K in 96 plate appearances at Double-A. The third baseman already looks like he might be capable of holding his own in the majors, but a promotion to the Blue Jays in 2018 may be contingent on the team staying in the thick of postseason contention.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Three-hit night for New Hampshire•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Named Player of the Week•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Faring well in Eastern League•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Opening season in Double-A•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Making spring debut Thursday•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...