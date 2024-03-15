Watch Now:

Guerrero (knee) is starting at first base and batting third in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 24-year-old returned to the lineup as the designated hitter Wednesday after sitting out a couple games with a bruised left knee, and he's back playing defense a couple days later. There never seemed to be significant concern over the injury, and there shouldn't be any worries regarding Guerrero's availability for Opening Day.

