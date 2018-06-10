Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Out four weeks with strained kneecap
Guerrero was diagnosed with a strained left patella tendon Sunday after undergoing a battery of tests, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports. The Blue Jays plan to reevaluate Guerrero in four weeks.
With the Blue Jays already beginning to fade from the playoff picture and Guerrero now on the shelf for at least the next month, it's looking increasingly unlikely that the third baseman will earn a promotion to the big club in 2018. Given the Blue Jays' stated intent of managing the 19-year-old "conservatively," it wouldn't be surprising if he didn't return to action at Double-A New Hampshire until August, even if he's cleared to resume baseball activities once the four-week rest period ends. It's an unfortunate setback for arguably the top prospect in all of the minors, who earned that distinction by slashing .407/.457/.667 with nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (21) in 235 plate appearances in the Eastern League.
