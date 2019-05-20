Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Sitting for day game
Guerrero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
Though the star rookie has found a rhythm at the plate lately with four home runs and a 3:1 BB:K over his last six games, he'll get a breather as the Blue Jays kick off their homestand with a matinee contest. Brandon Drury will step in for Guerrero at third base and bat second.
