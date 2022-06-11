Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a two-run double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Tigers.
Guerrero's 2022 campaign has arguably been disappointing after nearly winning the MVP award last season. The two-hit outing on Friday brought the star first baseman's batting average up to just .246.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Wielding hot bat in June•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Cleared to start Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Nursing sore wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Power outage continues•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Slugs seventh homer•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Crushes three-run shot•