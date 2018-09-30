Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Sitting again Sunday
Solarte is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Solarte will hit the bench for the second straight game and third time in the last four games as he is 5-for-35 in September. The Blue Jays continue to prioritize giving starts to their younger assests, with Aledmys Diaz starting at third base and Richard Urena at shortstop. Solarte has a .226/.277/.378 slash line and 17 home runs in a disappointing 2018 season.
