Garcia picked up the save Monday against the Yankees. He retired all three batters he faced without recording a strikeout.
Garcia recorded his second straight save Monday night after earning his first Saturday against Colorado. This save wasn't easy as he faced the heart of the Yankees order, but he smoothly retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on nine pitches. Although Garcia has collected the last two Toronto saves, he looks to move back into a setup role soon as Jordan Romano (elbow) is slated to return this week.
