Garcia's $6 million option for 2024 vested Sunday during his relief appearance in Toronto's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Angels, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Though Garcia took his fourth loss of the season while allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit in the outing, he was at least able to earn himself a guaranteed contract for 2024 in the process. Per the terms of the two-year deal Garcia signed with Toronto in November 2021, Garcia triggered the $6 million option since the relief appearance was his 110th between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The 32-year-old right-hander will remain locked into a key late-inning role for the Blue Jays for the foreseeable future, though his path to picking up saves in the short-term became more challenging after Toronto acquired hard-throwing righty Jordan Hicks from St. Louis on Sunday to bolster the back end of the bullpen while All-Star closer Jordan Romano (back) is on the injured list.