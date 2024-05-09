Garcia (back) didn't get used in Wednesday's win over the Phillies but could be available Friday against the Twins, MLB.com reports. "He's feeling better," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Wednesday's game. "Hopefully he'll be ready to roll on Friday."

The right-hander hasn't pitched since April 28 due to back soreness, but the Jays didn't elect to place him on the IL. Garcia has been the team's most effective reliever this season, posting a 0.68 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB with a win, two saves and four holds in 13 appearances.