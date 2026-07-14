Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Gets back on mound

Garcia (elbow/neck/biceps) was cleared to throw a bullpen session late last week, MLB.com reports.

Garcia has taken the next step forward in his throwing progression and looks like he could be ready to resume facing hitters shortly after the All-Star break. The veteran righty opened the season on the injured list while completing his recovery from surgery last September to remove scar tissue around his right elbow, and he's since been pulled off rehab assignments on two occasions due to elbow soreness and nerve symptoms related to his biceps and neck. Once he's cleared to head back out on a rehab assignment, Garcia will likely require several appearances before the Blue Jays bring him back from the shelf.