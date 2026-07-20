Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Facing hitters Tuesday

Garcia (elbow/neck/biceps) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

If that goes well, Garcia will be cleared to resume a rehab assignment. The veteran reliever had surgery last September to remove scar tissue around his right elbow, and he's had to be pulled off rehab assignments twice because of nerve problems related to his biceps and neck. Once he's cleared to re-start a rehab assignment, Garcia will need multiple outings before rejoining the Blue Jays' bullpen.