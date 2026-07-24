Blue Jays' Yimi Garcia: Ready for rehab assignment

Garcia (elbow) will embark on a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Garcia has been pulled from two previous rehab assignments due to nerve issues related to his biceps and neck. The veteran right-hander is ready to restart his rehab assignment and is slated to pitch one inning for Dunedin on Saturday. Garcia has been sidelined since early July of 2025 due to a right elbow injury and will likely need multiple minor-league outings before being cleared to return to the majors.