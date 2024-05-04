Garcia was unavailable for Friday's game against the Nationals due to back soreness, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Garcia reportedly started having issues with his back after his previous appearance Wednesday. Manager John Schneider said after Friday's contest that Garcia is considered day-to-day, so it's unlikely the right-hander will need to spend any time on the injured list.
