Garcia struck out the side in the ninth inning against the Rockies on Saturday to earn his first save of the season.

Chad Green, who recorded the Blue Jays' first two saves this season, pitched a perfect eighth inning against the middle of Colorado's lineup. Garcia then faced the bottom of the order in the ninth and struck out Brendan Rodgers, Elehuris Montero and Brenton Doyle on a total of 12 pitches. While it was an impressive outing, Garcia may still be behind Green in the pecking order, and Jordan Romano (elbow) has already made a couple rehab appearances at Triple-A. With that, Garcia doesn't seem to have much of a window to earn additional saves.