Garcia tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Entering the game in the third inning to follow Ricky Tiedemann, Garcia retired Kerry Carpenter, Javier Baez, Jake Rogers and Colt Keith for his fourth scoreless spring appearance in his last five games. The 33-year-old righty hasn't been dominant in camp, posting a 5:2 K:BB through seven innings, but he's on track to fill a setup role once again in front of Toronto closer Jordan Romano. Over the last two seasons for the Blue Jays, Garcia has racked up 41 holds with a 3.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 137:31 K:BB through 127 innings.