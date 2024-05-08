The Blue Jays hope Garcia (back) will be available to pitch Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia's last appearance came all the way back on April 28 as he deals with a nagging back issue. He's apparently feeling better, though, and as long as he checks out well during a pregame throwing session he is expected to be available out of the bullpen Wednesday. Garcia has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season, allowing just one run with a 16:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings.