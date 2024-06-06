Garcia earned the save Thursday against the Orioles despite allowing two runs on a hit in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Garcia had Baltimore down to their final out before hitting Austin Hays with a pitch and subsequently surrendering a two-run homer to Ryan O'Hearn, cutting Toronto's lead to 6-5. However, Garcia would then strike out Kyle Stowers for the final out, securing his fourth save this season. The 33-year-old Garcia has converted both of Toronto's two save chances since Jordan Romano (elbow) was placed on the IL on June 1. While he's allowed three runs in his last three innings, Garcia still sports a solid 2.16 ERA with a 0.72 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB across 25 innings this year.