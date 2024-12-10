Garcia (elbow) signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Garcia, who was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mariners shortly before the trade deadline, ended the year on the shelf with elbow inflammation. The 34-year-old righty had a 3.46 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 49:12 K:BB and five saves in 39 innings last year before his elbow started barking. If he's healthy, Garcia could work as Chad Green's setup man or even challenge for a share of ninth-inning duties.