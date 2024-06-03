Garcia secured a save after he pitched one inning, allowing one run on two hits while striking out three batters in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.

Garcia entered the game in the top of the ninth inning, tasked with protecting a 5-3 lead. He surrendered a leadoff double to Oneil Cruz then struck out back-to-back batters before Rowdy Tellez notched an RBI single. Garcia then punched out Ji Hwan Bae to end the contest, securing his third save of the season. He now possesses a 1.57 ERA and 0.74 WHIP on the year while striking out 29 batters over 23 innings in 22 appearances out of the bullpen. Garcia is considered the primary ninth-inning option for Toronto with Jordan Romano (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list.