Garcia (2-0) picked up the win Wednesday over the Orioles, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

The right-hander needed only 10 pitches (eight strikes) to dispatch Baltimore's 6-7-8 hitters in the ninth, and Garcia got rewarded when Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the frame. Garcia has recorded a win (one), save (one) or hold (five) in seven of 10 appearances over the last month, posting a 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB in 10.2 innings during that stretch. He'll continue to serve as the Blue Jays' primary closer until Jordan Romano (elbow) returns from the injured list.