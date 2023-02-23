Zulueta has a chance to win a spot in the big-league bullpen this spring, MLB Pipeline reports.
Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic had the same report a month ago, and it makes sense as Toronto is in win-now mode and Zulueta's fastball/slider combo could give big-league hitters fits in the short term. The Blue Jays continues to say they view Zulueta as a starter long term, but he walked 18 batters in 20 innings across Double-A and Triple-A last season, so he may fit better as a high-leverage reliever.
