Zulueta was optioned Monday to minor-league camp by the Blue Jays, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Zulueta comes up short in his bid to make the Toronto roster out of camp despite not allowing a run in his three Grapefruit League appearances with a 3:2 K:BB. The hard-throwing 25-year-old could be one of the first arms that the Blue Jays turn to over the spring, as he's ranked as one of the top pitching prospects in their system.