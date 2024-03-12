The Blue Jays optioned Zulueta to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Zulueta worked as both a starter and reliever at Triple-A Buffalo last season, and he finished with a 4.08 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 73:45 K:BB across 64 innings. The 26-year-old was once a top pitching prospect for Toronto, but the shine has worn off a bit over the past year due to his persistent walk issues.
