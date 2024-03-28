The Blue Jays designated Zulueta for assignment Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
A spot on the 40-man roster needed to be cleared for Brian Serven. Zulueta has a big arm, but his control problems could scare teams off from taking a chance on him via waivers.
