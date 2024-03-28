The Reds claimed Zulueta off waivers from Toronto on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.

Zulueta struggled during spring training, surrendering six runs over five innings while striking out two batters and walking four. He'll find a spot on Cincinnati's 40-man roster anyway and head to Louisville to give the Reds some extra organizational bullpen depth. Matt McLain (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.