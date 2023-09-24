Kikuchi did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on nine hits over four innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out seven.

Kikuchi's now gone five straight starts without pitching more than five innings. He appeared to be on a short leash Sunday, throwing just 73 pitches, after departing his previous start against the Yankees with cramps. Kikuchi will carry a 10-6 record with a 3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 177 strikeouts into his final start of the regular season, tentatively scheduled as a rematch next weekend with the Rays.