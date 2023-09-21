Kikuchi (neck) is scheduled to start Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kikuchi made an early exit from his last start Tuesday against the Yankees because of a left upper trap muscle cramp, but it was never much of a concern and he'll stay on turn this weekend versus the Rays. The 32-year-old left-hander holds a solid 3.74 ERA and 170:46 K:BB in 158.2 innings (30 starts) this season with Toronto.
