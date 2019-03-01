Minter exited Friday's game against the Blue Jays with left shoulder tightness, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Minter left the game with team trainers after facing just a single batter in his spring debut. The severity of the injury is not yet clear, but his odds of taking the closer job from Arodys Vizcaino would decrease significantly if the problem is anything more than a minor one.

