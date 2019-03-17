Braves' A.J. Minter: Expected to open season on IL
Manager Brian Snitker said Minter (shoulder) will likely open the season on the injured list, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Minter has been slowed by a shoulder issue all month. While he was originally hoping to be ready for the start of the season, Snitker conceded Sunday that there likely won't be enough time for the southpaw to get up to speed before Opening Day, as Minter has yet to resume mound work. A more concrete return date for the 25-year-old reliever should come into focus as he progresses further in his rehab. Once healthy, Minter figures to factor into the closer picture alongside Arodys Vizcaino.
