Minter (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as Atlanta was downed by the Mets, giving up one run on two hits over an inning of relief. He struck out two.

The lefty has had an erratic June, posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 9.1 innings despite a strong 9:1 K:BB, but he does have five holds in 12 appearances. Minter remains a key part of Atlanta's set-up crew in front of closer Will Smith, but his overall numbers have taken a massive step backwards from 2020.