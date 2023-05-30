Atlanta selected Smith-Shawver's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Smith-Shawver has ascended to the MLB level at the ripe age of 20 after dominating to the tune of a 1.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 45:12 K:BB in 33 innings (seven starts) this season between High-A, Double-A and Triple-A. The young right-hander has never worked out of the bullpen in his pro career, but that seems to be the role he'll fill for the NL East leaders. Lucas Luetge was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.