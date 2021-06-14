Jackson (hamstring) hasn't appeared in a rehab game for Triple-A Gwinnett since Wednesday due to an injury to his pinkie finger, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta doesn't seem overly concerned about the finger injury, but Jackson's rehab assignment will be on pause for a bit until he feels more comfortable throwing the ball and swinging a bat. Jackson has been on the shelf since May 2 with a strained left hamstring, but that injury doesn't seem to be a major concern at this juncture. Whenever he's cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, Jackson could overtake Kevan Smith as Atlanta's No. 2 catcher behind William Contreras.