The Rays re-signed Jackson (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The deal presumably includes an invitation to spring training. Jackson hit four homers in 14 games with Triple-A Durham this season after being acquired from the Brewers but missed the last several weeks of the season with a right shoulder injury. If healthy, he gives the Rays an option to pair with Rene Pinto at catcher.