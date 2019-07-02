Swarzak (shoulder) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day injured list in San Diego after the All-Star break, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Swarzak was placed on the shelf Sunday with right shoulder inflammation, but he's not expected to miss much more than the minimum. Since being acquired by the Braves on May 20, he's posted a sparkling 0.52 ERA with 21 punchouts across 17.1 innings.