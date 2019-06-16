Riley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

After a slow patch to begin June, Riley is heating up again, hitting .368 (7-for-19) over his last five games with a double, a triple, two homers, five RBI and six runs. The rookie now has 26 homers on the season -- 15 for Triple-A Gwinnett prior to his promotion, and 11 in 29 games for Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories