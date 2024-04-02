Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, four RBI and two runs scored during Monday's 9-0 victory over the White Sox.

Riley entered Monday's contest with just one RBI over his first three games but drove in Ozzie Albies with an RBI single in the sixth, then hit a three-run shot to put the icing on the cake for Atlanta in the eighth inning. Riley has topped 30 home runs in each of the last three seasons and has now officially begun his quest for four straight with Monday's initial long ball of the 2024 campaign.