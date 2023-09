Riley went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Riley has logged four multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, going 12-for-30 (.400) in that span. The third baseman is up to a .282/.346/.519 slash line with 37 home runs, 96 RBI, 116 runs scored, 30 doubles, three triples and three stolen bases through 156 games this season. He continues to hit in the heart of the order in a near-everyday role.