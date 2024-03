Riley has gone 5-for-20 (.250) over eight Grapefruit League games with a solo home run and a 0:3 BB:K.

The 26-year-old third baseman has been getting in his work and looks set to once again hit in the heart of Atlanta's batting order. Riley has averaged 36 homers and 99 RBI over the last three seasons while missing only eight total games, making him one of the most dependable fantasy options available at the hot corner.