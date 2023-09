Riley is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Washington, Mark Bowman of MLB.comreports.

The 26-year-old started the past 14 games after sitting out a couple contests due to an illness in early September, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's matinee after he posted a 1.017 OPS with three homers, 11 RBI and 10 runs during that 14-game stretch. Luke Williams will handle the hot corner in Game 1 with Riley likely to be back in the starting nine for the nightcap.