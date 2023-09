Riley went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Riley blasted a 434-foot, two-run moonshot off Patrick Corbin in the first inning for his 37th homer of the year. That wasn't his only production of the night though as the Atlanta third baseman added two additional RBI via sacrifice flies later in the game. Riley sports a .281/.343/.516 slash line with 37 homers, three steals, 110 runs and 96 RBI this season.