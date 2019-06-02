Riley went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two strikeouts in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Tigers.

Riley broke through with the 428-foot blast during the sixth inning to give the Braves a 6-4 lead. The 22-year-old is slashing .349/.388/.762 with eight homers and 22 RBI through his first 16 major-league games, as he continues to stake his claim to an everyday spot in the lineup.