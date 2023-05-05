Shewmake was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Friday.
Shewmake has hit .243/.282/.456 with five homers and nine steals at Gwinnett this season while splitting time between second base and shortstop. With Vaughn Grissom not hitting much, Mark Bowman of MLB.com believes Shewmake could get a long look at shortstop until Orlando Arcia (wrist) returns.
