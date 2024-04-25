Shewmake went 1-for-3 with a run scored and two stolen bases Wednesday against the Twins.

Shewmake sat two straight games, but he returned Wednesday to start at second base and hit eighth. He also ended a four-game hitless streak with a bunt single in the fifth inning before stealing a pair of bases -- including home. Shewmake is hitting just .158 across 40 plate appearances on the campaign, but he has chipped in four stolen bases and is striking out at just a 12.5 percent clip.